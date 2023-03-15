Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.62. 78,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,389. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $247,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,392. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

