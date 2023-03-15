Aurora Investment Counsel Has $967,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in NiSource were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource by 219.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 429,503 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,758,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,146. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

