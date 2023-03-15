Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 19,144 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.