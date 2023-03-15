Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Polaris comprises about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Down 2.2 %

PII stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.60. The company had a trading volume of 172,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.