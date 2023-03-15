Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.09 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 91.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $614,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pentair by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pentair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Pentair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Trading Down 3.4 %

PNR traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. 324,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.