Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,816 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $746,462 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

