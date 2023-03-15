Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $335.24 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.37 billion and approximately $335.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.48 or 0.00066685 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00021371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,612,822 coins and its circulating supply is 325,550,102 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

