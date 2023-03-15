Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $15.79 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.79 or 0.00064095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.14 billion and $309.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00051469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,633,455 coins and its circulating supply is 325,570,735 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

