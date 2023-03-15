Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 306,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,292,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.67. 1,094,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,463. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $84.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.