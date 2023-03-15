Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,233.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,233.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $398,266 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.