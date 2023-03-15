Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Avid Bioservices Stock Performance
Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.