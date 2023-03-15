Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,233.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,233.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,749 shares of company stock worth $398,266. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 273.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 123.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 40.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 195,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

