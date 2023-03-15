Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,736. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Avinger

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

