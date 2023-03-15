AWM Capital LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 297,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,759,000.

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.59. 33,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,517. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

