AWM Capital LLC Has $36.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,448,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,298 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 12.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $36,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. 416,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,783. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

