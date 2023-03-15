AWM Capital LLC Makes New $15.57 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 699,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,570,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 2.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

