AWM Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 479,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,870. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

