Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $31.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,883,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 2,944,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $53,517,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after buying an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

