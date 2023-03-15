Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Acquires $97,308.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 427,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,776. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 156,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axos Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

