Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 12.3% in February

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the February 13th total of 440,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYTU traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Aytu BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($1.51). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 76.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.69%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

