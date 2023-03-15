B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 141,534 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,534 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $39.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,582,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,070,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.