B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 8,964 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $147.24. 164,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,762. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

