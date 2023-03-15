B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 65,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $70.01. 2,906,997 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

