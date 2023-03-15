B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 56,251 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.65. 475,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.