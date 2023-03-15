B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,743,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 418,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,479,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

