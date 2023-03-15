B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,631 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.20. 166,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

