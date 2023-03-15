Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,690,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 17,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,487,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 224,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,309,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

