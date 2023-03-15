Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Bakkt Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Bakkt stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,549. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,573,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $540,603.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,446,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,573,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,552 shares of company stock worth $951,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

