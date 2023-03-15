Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Bakkt Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of Bakkt stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,549. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Bakkt
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.