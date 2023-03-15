Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Bakkt stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,549. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,573,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $540,603.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,446,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,573,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 574,552 shares of company stock worth $951,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.