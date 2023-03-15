Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $296.93

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.93 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 290.04 ($3.53). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 295.20 ($3.60), with a volume of 1,328,369 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.46.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a €0.06 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.

Insider Activity at Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

In other news, insider Pamela Ann Walkden bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £260,000 ($316,879.95). 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

