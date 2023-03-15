Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLMIF remained flat at $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Further Reading

