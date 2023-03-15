Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.2 %

BAC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. 80,626,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,923,625. The company has a market cap of $225.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

