Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $478.02 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Crown Castle worth $478,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.38. 958,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,835. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

