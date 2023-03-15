Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $735,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,863,577 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

