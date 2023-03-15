Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,088 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $648,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.1 %

BLK stock traded down $13.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $624.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,483. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $719.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.74.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

