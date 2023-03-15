Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,211 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,836,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of General Electric worth $608,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 4.9 %

GE stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.68. 4,483,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,039.00, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

