Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,780 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,172,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $515,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.22. 1,552,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

