Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 92,884 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.72% of American Express worth $726,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $7.36 on Wednesday, reaching $156.55. 2,825,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day moving average is $155.21. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

