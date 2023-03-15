BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

BankUnited stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,110,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

