Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $6.79. Barclays shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 2,803,591 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Barclays Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

