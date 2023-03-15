Barfresh Food Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Greenridge Global Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Greenridge Global currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $371,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth about $620,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

