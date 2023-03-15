Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. 93,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,048. The company has a market capitalization of $600.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 32.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

