Basic Attention Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.40 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $347.55 million and $35.40 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00403770 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.14 or 0.27292194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,960,320 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

