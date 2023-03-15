BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the February 13th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.38. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking services. Its products include demand deposits, money market accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, commercial business loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans. It operates through the Banking and Residential Mortgage Lending segments.

