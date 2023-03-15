Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 16.7%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 149,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 179,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bayhorse Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Stories

