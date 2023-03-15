Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 1,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.
Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.
