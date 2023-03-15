BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) COO Ryan Blake Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) COO Ryan Blake purchased 1,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $235.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Recommended Stories

