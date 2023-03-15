Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $68.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

