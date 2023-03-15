Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 8.0 %
BELFA stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 2,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.
Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bel Fuse (BELFA)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.