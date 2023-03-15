Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 8.0 %

BELFA stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 2,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bel Fuse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.