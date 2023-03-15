Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.77

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.77 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.11). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 173 ($2.11), with a volume of 53,885 shares.

Belvoir Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 196.39. The company has a market cap of £66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 926.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Belvoir Group Company Profile

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

