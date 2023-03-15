Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:BHE opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $824.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after buying an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after buying an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.