Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $179.91.

Insider Activity

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

See Also

